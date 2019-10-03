Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 106,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 2.63. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

