APR Coin (APR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $19,833.00 and $39.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016333 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000906 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 9,347,531 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.