Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARAV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 6,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,969. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.21. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

