Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

