Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report sales of $258.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $261.50 million. Archrock posted sales of $232.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $992.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Archrock has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, insider D Bradley Childers acquired 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 7,234,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $16,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after buying an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 185.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,068,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 695,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 42.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,770,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 531,128 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.