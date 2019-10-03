Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $25.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,628. Arconic has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

