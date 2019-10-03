ArcticCoin (ARC) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006947 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

