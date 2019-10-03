Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $9.10, approximately 504,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 159,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

The firm has a market cap of $466.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 736.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2,591.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

