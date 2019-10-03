Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0559

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex. Ardor has a total market cap of $55.87 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007354 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

