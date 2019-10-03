Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.90. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 4,337,575 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

