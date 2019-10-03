Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 419,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,298. The company has a market cap of $767.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $313,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $283,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

