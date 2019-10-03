Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.01% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,138,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 212,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 131.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter.

ABG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.29. 5,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $733,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,542.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

