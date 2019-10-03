Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,130,098 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASNA. B. Riley cut their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $61.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 174,646 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 511,404 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

