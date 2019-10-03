ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ASOS to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded ASOS to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,196.88 ($41.77).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,342 ($30.60). 360,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,433.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,976.18.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

