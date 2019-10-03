Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Assura stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.90 ($0.94). 4,646,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.20 ($0.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.65. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 102,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £66,889.55 ($87,403.04). Also, insider Orla Ball sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £6,910.43 ($9,029.70).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

