AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 800,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,242,416. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

