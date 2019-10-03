Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.57

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.57 and last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 12687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

