Aurora Price Down 0.9% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Aurora has a total market cap of $47.36 million and $1.66 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038537 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.05385765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001048 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.