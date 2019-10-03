Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $260.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 26961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.32).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.40. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

