Azart (AZART) Reaches One Day Volume of $699.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Azart coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Azart has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. Azart has a market capitalization of $676.00 and $699.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azart alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.