Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,306,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 284,103 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $61,611,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,655,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 250,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,019,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 89,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 154.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,643,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,883 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,058,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

