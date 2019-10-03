Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,549. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bank Ozk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

