Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.50

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and traded as low as $16.56. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 3,408 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (NYSE:MCI)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.