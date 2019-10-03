Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $11.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.39 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

