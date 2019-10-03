Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Beigene worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Beigene by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $413,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,131,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $394,058.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,221,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,847,934.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.01. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company’s revenue was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.