Bela (BELA) Reaches Market Cap of $147,228.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Bela token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bela has traded down 55.7% against the dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $147,228.00 and $47.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,106,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,438,342 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

