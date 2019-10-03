Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

BXE stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.38. 81,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,027. Bellatrix Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration will post -1.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.