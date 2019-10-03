BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Stock Price Up 15.2%

BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) shares rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $3.94, approximately 104,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 693% from the average daily volume of 13,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCDA. Dawson James began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.

In other news, Director Simon H. Stertzer acquired 166,666 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCardia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

