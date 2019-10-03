Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Up 2%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 38,190 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 8,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

