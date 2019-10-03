Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.20 million and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

