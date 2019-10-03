Bitcoin Interest (BCI) One Day Volume Hits $87.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Exrates and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $863,691.00 and $87.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00453384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00092603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00041387 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003076 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000509 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.