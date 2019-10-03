Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

About Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

