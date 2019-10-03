BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

