BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGT opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

