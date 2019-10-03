BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

BAF stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

