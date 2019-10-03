BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNE)

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

