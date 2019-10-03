Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

BKK opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

