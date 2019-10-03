BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $16.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.14. 16,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,994. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

