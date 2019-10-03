Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

BUI stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

