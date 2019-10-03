Bluzelle Hits 1-Day Volume of $212,488.00 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $212,488.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038425 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.54 or 0.05374644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,333,654 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.