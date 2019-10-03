BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners set a $38.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $21.90. 3,919,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 184,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.