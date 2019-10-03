BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.25. 386,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

