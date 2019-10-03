Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 36,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 30,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 169.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $110,139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Boeing by 760.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.33.

BA stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.41. 268,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,411. The company has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.90 and its 200 day moving average is $362.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.