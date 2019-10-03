Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report sales of $62.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.17 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $65.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $270.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.53 million to $273.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.57 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $309.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIFI. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $150,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,732.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,941 shares of company stock worth $2,657,472. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 99.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 341,612 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 619,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 106,888 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 1,082,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,118. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $437.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

