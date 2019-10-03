Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.23% from the stock’s current price.

LON:BOKU remained flat at $GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Tuesday. 67,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.01. Boku has a one year low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

In related news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 206,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £227,106 ($296,754.21). Also, insider Mike Cahill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £2,875 ($3,756.70).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

