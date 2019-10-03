Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has been given a $48.00 price objective by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

BSX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,294. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $157,694.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,092 shares of company stock worth $2,557,319 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,049,000 after buying an additional 119,294 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 407,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

