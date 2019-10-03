Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,682,000 after buying an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

