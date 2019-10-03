BOX (NYSE:BOX) Receives Hold Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their hold rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on BOX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BOX from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 1,372,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of BOX by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BOX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

