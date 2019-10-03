Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 207196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

