Brandt Walter Kucharski Sells 212 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 212 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $11,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brandt Walter Kucharski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90.

GrubHub stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.08. 1,626,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,608. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in GrubHub by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 44.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GrubHub by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

